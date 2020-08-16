172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-brigade-enterprises-target-of-rs-180-icici-direct-2-5708001.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Brigade Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Brigade Enterprises


Brigade Enterprises (BEL) reported a weak set of numbers, as expected, owing to Covid-19. The weakness was seen across the residential (lower sales volume), retail and hospitality segment while office leasing remained stable. The company reported sales volume of 0.42 million square feet (msf), down 63% YoY. Presales were down 58% YoY at Rs 249.9 crore, as realisations were up 14% YoY. Reported revenues de-grew 71% YoY to Rs 203.3 crore, on account of lower-than-expected revenue recognition in residential segment (down ~78% YoY at Rs 121 crore) and weaker traction in hospitality (down ~86% YoY at Rs 10.5 crore) & malls segment (rental waivers of 50% during lockdown). Reported EBITDA margins were down 240 bps YoY to 23.3%. BEL reported loss of Rs 52.7 crore.



Outlook


Hence, we maintain BUY on the stock with SoTP target price of Rs 180/share. We highlight that only ~15% of our estimated NAV contribution is from land bank/ planned development, thereby providing comfort on valuations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:54 am

tags #Brigade Enterprises #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

