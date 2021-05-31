MARKET NEWS

Buy BPCL; target of Rs 570: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on BPCL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 570 in its research report dated May 27, 2021.

May 31, 2021 / 12:34 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on BPCL


BPCL posted better-than-estimated profitability, driven by better marketing volumes and refining/marketing margin, further aided by inventory gains. The company made huge progress towards privatization in FY21, despite challenges posed by COVID-19, by streamlining its subsidiaries (divested its entire stake in NRL, consolidated its stake in BORL, merged BGRL with BPCL) and sold off its trust shares.



Outlook


Though the latter is possible only with the opening up of international travel, our faith in the privatization of BPCL has gone up a notch post its 4QFY21 result. We value BPCL at 2.3x FY23E P/BV and reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR570/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #BPCL #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: May 31, 2021 12:34 pm

