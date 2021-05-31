Buy BPCL; target of Rs 570: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on BPCL

BPCL posted better-than-estimated profitability, driven by better marketing volumes and refining/marketing margin, further aided by inventory gains. The company made huge progress towards privatization in FY21, despite challenges posed by COVID-19, by streamlining its subsidiaries (divested its entire stake in NRL, consolidated its stake in BORL, merged BGRL with BPCL) and sold off its trust shares.

Outlook

Though the latter is possible only with the opening up of international travel, our faith in the privatization of BPCL has gone up a notch post its 4QFY21 result. We value BPCL at 2.3x FY23E P/BV and reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR570/share.

