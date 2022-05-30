English
    Buy BPCL; target of Rs 415: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on BPCL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated May 26, 2022.

    May 30, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on BPCL


    BPCL reported Q4FY22 standalone EBITDA/PAT of Rs44.5bn/Rs21.3bn (up 4%, down 13% qoq). EBITDA/PAT beat our estimates by 38/43% due to a 12% GRM beat and 2x higher marketing inventory gains, partly offset by higher opex. Reported GRM came in higher at USD15.3/bbl (vs. USD13.6 est.). We believe core GRM could be ~USD10/bbl. Refinery volume was healthy at 8.12mmt or 118% utilization. Domestic sales volume growth of 6% yoy was the best among OMCs and the industry. Marketing inventory gain in Q4 was Rs31.8bn (vs. Rs15bn est), with BPCL’s blended margin at Rs0.65/kg (lower than Rs0.9/kg est). Implied net debt rose 25% yoy/26% qoq to ~Rs276bn (incl lease liabilities), with interest costs up 20% qoq to Rs5.3bn.



    Outlook


    We cut our FY23E EPS by 19%, lowering marketing margins ahead, though partly offset by higher GRMs. We reduce our Mar’23E SOTP-based TP by 10% to Rs415, reducing the core business blended FY24E EV/EBITDA multiple from 5.6x to 5.4x. Maintain Buy.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 30, 2022 09:55 pm
