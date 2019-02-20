Buy BPCL; target of Rs 398: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on BPCL

BPCL reported EBITDA of INR783m in 3QFY19. However, excluding inventory loss of INR33.3b, core EBITDA stood at INR34.1b (2x YoY, +78% QoQ), exceeding our estimate of INR29.7b, primarily due to higher-than-expected core GRM. Forex gain stood at INR6.6b, as against a gain of INR840m in 3QFY18 and a loss of INR9.3b in 2QFY19. Effective tax rate in 3QFY19 was lower at 16% v/s Apr-Dec 18 average of 28%. PAT declined 77% YoY (-59% QoQ) to INR4.9b. Core GRM stood at USD6.0/bbl (our estimate: USD3.0; 3QFY18: USD4.9; 2QFY19: USD3.3). Core GRM was high at both Kochi (USD6.03) and Mumbai (USD6.01) refineries. Refinery throughput was at 7.5mmt (+3% YoY, -2% QoQ). Domestic sales volume was flat YoY (+6% QoQ) at 10.7mmt in 3QFY19. Implied marketing margin inclusive of inventory gain stood at INR2.9/liter (-24% YoY, -42% QoQ). Net of inventory gain, the marketing margin stood at INR4.5/liter.

Outlook

BPCL is trading at 8.1x FY20E conso EPS of INR41.6 and 7.4x FY20E EV/EBTIDA. BPCL has 10% stake in the prolific Offshore Area 1 in Mozambique. After almost a delay of 4-5 years, the final investment decision is likely to be concluded in 2019. Hence, we raise our PBV multiple from 1.5x to 1.6x. Valuing BPCL at 1.6x Dec’20E PBV, we reiterate Buy with a TP of INR398.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.