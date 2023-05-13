English
    Buy Bosch; target of Rs 21,929: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bosch has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 21,929 in its research report dated May 11, 2023.

    May 13, 2023 / 11:45 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Bosch

    Post reporting inline EBITDA, the company is looking for 15% revenue growth in FY2024E. With a strong hold on gasoline, CNG and diesel now, Bosch is targeting to expand in EV and hydrogen energy segments. The stock trades at a P/E of 26.7x and EV/EBITDA of 17.2x its FY2025E estimates.


    Outlook

    We retain our Buy rating on Bosch Limited with an unchanged PT of Rs. 21,929, on expectation of rise in content per vehicle and EV opportunity.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

