Buy Bosch; target of Rs 21,929: Sharekhan

Post reporting inline EBITDA, the company is looking for 15% revenue growth in FY2024E. With a strong hold on gasoline, CNG and diesel now, Bosch is targeting to expand in EV and hydrogen energy segments. The stock trades at a P/E of 26.7x and EV/EBITDA of 17.2x its FY2025E estimates.



Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on Bosch Limited with an unchanged PT of Rs. 21,929, on expectation of rise in content per vehicle and EV opportunity.

