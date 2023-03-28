Buy Bosch; target of Rs 21,929: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Bosch

Strategic focus on the aftermarket business is giving it an unparallel edge in the market. With a strong hold on gasoline, CNG, and diesel, now Bosch is targeting to expand in the EV and hydrogen energy segments. The stock trades at a P/E of 25.3x and EV/EBITDA of 16.9x its FY2025E estimates.



Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on Bosch Limited with a revised PT of Rs. 21,929 on the expectation of increase in content per vehicle on implementation of stringent emission norms and better profitability.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bosch - 28 -03 - 2023 - khan