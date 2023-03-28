English
    Buy Bosch; target of Rs 21,929: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bosch has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 21,929 in its research report dated March 28, 2023.

    March 28, 2023 / 06:51 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Bosch

    Strategic focus on the aftermarket business is giving it an unparallel edge in the market. With a strong hold on gasoline, CNG, and diesel, now Bosch is targeting to expand in the EV and hydrogen energy segments. The stock trades at a P/E of 25.3x and EV/EBITDA of 16.9x its FY2025E estimates.


    We retain our Buy rating on Bosch Limited with a revised PT of Rs. 21,929 on the expectation of increase in content per vehicle on implementation of stringent emission norms and better profitability.

