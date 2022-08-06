Buy Bosch; target of Rs 20,000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bosch

Bosch Ltd (Bosch) is a technology leader providing solutions in automotive, industrial technology, consumer goods, energy & building technology. Mobility solutions (automotive products) comprised ~85% of FY22 sales with share of Business Beyond Mobility at ~15% • Within mobility, it has large presence in diesel-dependent vehicles & tractors.



We value Bosch at 32x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 625 for a revised target price of Rs 20,000 per share (earlier Rs 16,100).

