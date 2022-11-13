Buy Bosch; target of Rs 19,795: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bosch

Q2 EBITDA margins were lower by 160bps than expectations at 11.8%, on account of unfavourable product mix and increase in raw material prices, while business outlook remains boost. Support from the parent company and investment in R&D would be key drivers to tap emerging opportunities in EVs and connected vehicles in India. We expect Bosch’s earnings to clock a 30.8% CAGR during FY22-FY24E, driven by a 20% revenue CAGR and a 230-bps rise in EBITDA margin expansion to 14.7% in FY24E from 12.4% in FY22.

Outlook

We retain Buy on Bosch Limited (Bosch) with an unchanged PT of Rs.19,795, led by a robust demand outlook in the automotive business across segments, access to robust e-mobility technology, and continued focus on improving content per vehicle. The stock trades below its historical average at a P/E of 23.3x and EV/EBITDA of 17.1x its FY24E estimates.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bosch - 08-11-2022 - khan