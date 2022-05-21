English
    Buy Bosch: target of Rs 17156: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bosch has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 17156 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    May 21, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST

    Sharekhan's research report on Bosch


    Bosch Ltd’s (Bosch’s) Q4FY22 results were ahead of expectations, led by better-than-expected EBITDA margin expansion. EBITDA and PAT were 15% and 32% ahead of estimates in Q4. Bosch is well prepared to tap on emerging opportunities in electrification and connected vehicles with strong technological support from its parent. We expect Bosch’s earnings to report a 26.4% CAGR during FY22-FY24E, driven by a 20% revenue CAGR and a 240-bps rise in EBITDA margin expansion to 14.8% in FY24E from 12.4% in FY22.



    Outlook


    We retain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 17,156, factoring recovery in automotive demand across segments, access to robust e-mobility technology, and improving content per vehicle. The stock trades below its historical average at P/E of 20.3x and EV/EBITDA of 13.2x its FY24E estimates.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Tags: #Bosch #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 21, 2022 08:30 pm
