App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 20, 2018 11:31 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Bombay Dyeing; Avenue Supermarts may test Rs 1,365: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one may buy Bombay Dyeing.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "In Cipla I suppose whatever had to happen has already happened. There is no fresh sell call on Cipla. All the targets have been met there."

He further added, "I would buy Bombay Dyeing, it is one counter, last year August after testing its 200-day exponential moving average it has short-up considerably over the next four months or so and after that there had been volatility but adequately supported by the 200-day moving average once again and now it has crossed 200-day, 89-day, 50-day moving averages even above it is 13-day moving average now, so probably we will see a good upswing here at least in the short term; Rs 275 to about Rs 279 is my target. It is a two day target. In fact I am expecting it to test Rs 295 to about Rs 320 going forward irrespective of the market conditions."

"The other stock that I would like to mention out here is Avenue Supermarts. The kind of recovery that it has shown in today’s session suggest that there is good amount of covering and probably that short covering will take it up once again to Rs 1,350 to about Rs 1,365 kind of a levels. I would put a stop loss at Rs 1,298."

"For Tech Mahindra put a stop loss below Rs 615 and on the upside Rs 632 would be the target prior to that Rs 628 is an interim target," he added.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC