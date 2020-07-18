App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bodal Chemicals; target of Rs 70: East India Securities

East India Securities is bullish on Bodal Chemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 70 in its research report dated July 08, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
East India Securities' research report on Bodal Chemicals


Q4FY20 revenue of Bodal Chemicals grew by 7.0% YoY to Rs3685mn in Q4FY20 majorly owing to a robust growth of 13% YoY in Dyestuff business. Gross margins expanded by 358bps to 37.6% in Q4FY20 because of decline in raw material prices of Naphthalene and Aniline. Despite strong improvement in gross margin, EBITDA margins contracted by 189bps to 10.8% in Q4FY20 vs 12.7% in Q4FY19 and Overall EBITDA declined by 8.8% to Rs 399mn in Q4FY20 owing to sharp increase in employee expenses of 132% YoY. Further, increase in depreciation and interest cost led consolidated PAT witnessing a decline of 22% YoY.



Outlook


Currently, the stock is trading at FY22E P/E of 9.1x and EV/EBITDA of 5.4x. We value the stock on forward P/E of 9.5x and arrive at a target price of Rs 70 per share which indicates an upside of 4.9% from the current levels. Hence, we assign HOLD rating on the stock.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 18, 2020 05:21 pm

tags #Bodal Chemicals #Buy #East India Securities #Recommendations

