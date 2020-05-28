App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy BlueDart Express; target of Rs 2250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on BlueDart Express has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2250 in its research report dated May 27, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on BlueDart Express


BlueDart reported its Q4FY20 results, which reflected the changing business environment. Consolidated revenues fell 7% YoY to Rs 726 crore (mainly due to the weak business sentiments from mid-March onwards). Further, while utilisation remained weak in April (only essential supplies via air freight), May has started showing certain green shoots for the economy per se. EBITDA margins (adjusted for Ind-AS 116 effect) declined 210 bps to 5.5%, in spite of the cost optimisation and employee rationalisation steps taken by the management in Q3FY20 (impact negated by the weak operating leverage). Further, higher depreciation expense led to a loss at the PAT level.



Outlook


Covid-19 has hastened the expected consolidation of BlueDart’s competitors (PE funded players) in the B2C and B2B segment, as they are seeing greater stress in cashflow management, inflated labour cost and other expenses. This can deter them from dealing in unprofitable business sales, lowering competitive intensity in the segment. BlueDart being an already profitable player in the space, remains a key beneficiary of such changing dynamics in the sector, which helps it to gain its lost market share. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 2250/share.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on May 28, 2020 11:07 am

tags #BlueDart Express #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Modi 2.0: One year of progressive policies that translated into very little

Modi 2.0: One year of progressive policies that translated into very little

Google sees resurgence in state-backed hacking, phishing related to COVID-19

Google sees resurgence in state-backed hacking, phishing related to COVID-19

COVID-19 impact | Demand for Dabur Chyawanprash, honey soars with renewed focus on immunity-boosting

COVID-19 impact | Demand for Dabur Chyawanprash, honey soars with renewed focus on immunity-boosting

most popular

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.