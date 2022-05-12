 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Blue Star: target of Rs 1250: Sharekhan

Broker Research
May 12, 2022

Sharekhan is bullish on Blue Star has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated May 06, 2022.

Sharekhan's research report on Blue Star

Blue Star reported better than expected performance with strong revenue growth across business verticals, OPM was also ahead of expectations despite gross margin pressures. Net profit came in-line with estimates. Expect growth momentum to continue in Q1FY23 given strong room air conditioner (RAC) sales in April. The company expects 25-30% growth vs 20-25% expected for RAC industry in FY2023 through market share gains. The management expects margin to improve in FY23 given better inventory management, cost control initiatives and higher sales volumes.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on Blue Star Limited (Blue Star) with revised PT of Rs. 1,250, given strong performance in Q4 and FY22 and robust outlook across segments going forward.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
#Blue Star #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: May 12, 2022
