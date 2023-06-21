Buy Blue Dart Express; target of Rs 8040: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Blue Dart Express

For an express logistics airline such as Blue Dart Express (BDE), the cost of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) accounts for ~40% of direct operating costs. ATF prices usually move in sync with Brent prices. In early FY23, ATF surged in line with Brent, but it did not come down when Brent prices declined in the last few quarters. As a result, BDE witnessed under-recovery of fuel surcharge, which affected its margins in FY23. However, ATF prices have significantly corrected recently, which should boost margins for BDE going forward. BDE has added two new aircraft to cater to tier-II and tier-III cities as it sees a healthy demand outlook in these cities for the long term. BDE would move some of the belly cargo capacity, for which it uses third-party aircraft, to new aircraft. We expect BDE to clock a 12% volume CAGR during FY23-25, supported by strong growth in the Road and Air segments. With lower ATF prices and its annual general price increase effective from Jan’23, we expect BDE’s margins to improve going forward. As the capacity utilization of new aircraft ramps up, we expect BDE’s EBITDA margin to rise to 13-14% from 2HFY24 onward from the current level of 10-11%. We expect BDE to clock a CAGR of 14%/21%/26% in revenue/EBITDA/PAT during FY23-25. With an improved outlook and a ~30% correction in the stock price from the highs seen in Oct’22, we believe the stock is now attractively valued.

Outlook

We upgrade our rating to BUY from Neutral, with a TP of INR8,040 (premised on 20x FY25E EV/EBITDA).

