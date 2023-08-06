Buy Blue Dart Express; target of Rs 7840: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Blue Dart Express

Blue Dart Express (BDE)’s revenue declined 4.3% YoY to ~INR12.4b in 1QFY24 (est. INR13.2b). BDE handled 0.28m tonnes of cargo volumes (+2.6% YoY), while realization dropped ~7% YoY to INR43.3/kg mainly due to a change in product mix and higher share of surface express. EBITDA margin came in at 9.2% (vs. our est. of 11.0%). EBITDA declined 41% YoY to INR1.1b. APAT dipped 49% YoY to INR598m in 1QFY24 (28% below est.) due to weak operating performance. Margins came in lower owing to subdued volumes and certain start-up costs related to addition of two new aircraft. The new aircraft started operations during Jun’23 and became operational for the last 10 days of 1QFY24. The overall volume growth was muted due to weakness across the industry; however, volumes are likely to pick-up as festive season demand kicks in from 2QFY24 onwards.

Outlook

Going forward, volumes are expected to rise with improvement in overall industry sentiment and new aircraft being operational. We expect margins to gradually improve with better capacity utilization and recent reduction in ATF prices. We cut our EBITDA by ~7%/5% for FY24/25E respectively and reiterate our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR7,840 (premised on 20x FY25E EV/EBITDA).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Blue Dart Express - 03 -08 - 2023 - moti