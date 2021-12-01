MARKET NEWS

Buy Birlasoft: target of Rs 580: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Birlasoft has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated November 30, 2021.

Broker Research
December 01, 2021 / 02:33 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Birlasoft


Birlasoft has transformed its business significantly from enterprise business to enterprise digital solutions in the last few years and is well-placed to capitalise opportunities by leveraging its product and platform-based solutions. Management remains confident of delivering decent revenue growth in Q3FY22 despite fewer billable days, led by strong broad-based demand, recovery in enterprise solutions and ramp-up of a new deal. Non-enterprise business to maintain growth momentum. The management aspires to clock $1 billion in annual revenues by FY2025 against current annual revenue run-rate of $548 million, of which $800-850 million would come from organic, while the rest would arise from inorganic activity. It also eyes EBITDA margins of 18% by FY2025.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Birlasoft with a PT of Rs. 580, given its strong earnings growth potential, healthy traction in deal ACVs, sharp focus on micro-verticals approach and robust demand.


Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Birlasoft #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 1, 2021 02:33 pm

