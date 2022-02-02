MARKET NEWS

    Buy Birlasoft; target of Rs 550: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital is bullish on Birlasoft has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated January 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2022 / 09:37 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on Birlasoft


    Consolidated revenue stood at INR 10,719Mn, against Q3FY21 of INR 8808 Mn registering a growth of 6% QoQ/21.7% YoY • EBITDA stood at INR 1,628 Mn, against Q3FY21 of INR 1,444 Mn, Registering growth of 7.2%QoQ/12.7%YoY. On the margins front, EBITDA margin contracted by 122bps YoY/+18 QoQ to 15.2%, against Q3FY21 of 16.4%. Consolidated PAT saw a growth of 18.2%YoY/+10.5% QoQ to INR 1140 Mn against Q3FY21 of INR 964 Mn. EPS stood at INR 4.1 in Q3FY22 against INR 3.5 in Q3FY21 (INR 3.7in Q2FY22). Signed deals of TCV $ 182 M during the quarter and New deal TCV wins of $ 121 M in Q2. Active Client Count at 285. $ 5 M customer at 21; up by 1 QoQ o Top 10 & Top 20 customers grew 21.4% & 22.9% YoY, respectively • The company headcount stood at 11,945 as of December 31, 2021, and added 1,546 professionals on a YoY basis.



    Outlook


    We value Birlasoft at a PE of 26x to its FY24E EPS of INR 21.7, which yields a target price of INR 550 per share. Accordingly, we recommend a BUY rating on the shares of Birlasoft.

    At 16:00 hrs Birlasoft was quoting at Rs 477.00, up Rs 5.05, or 1.07 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 479.65 and an intraday low of Rs 472.20.


    It was trading with volumes of 69,024 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 273,820 shares, a decrease of -74.79 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.62 percent or Rs 2.95 at Rs 471.95.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 585.85 and 52-week low Rs 223.50 on 10 January, 2022 and 01 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 18.58 percent below its 52-week high and 113.42 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 13,297.00 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Birlasoft #Buy #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 09:37 pm
