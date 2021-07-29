MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Birlasoft: target of Rs 500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Birlasoft has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated July 28, 2021.

Broker Research
July 29, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Birlasoft


Strong revenue growth despite COVID-19 second wave; new deal TCVs remained weak, but are expected to improve going ahead led by strong deal pipeline and easing of travel restrictions. Management optimistic of a 15% y-o-y revenue growth in FY2022E, led by healthy deal pipeline, decent deal wins and strong growth in top accounts; EBITDA margin to sustain in Q2 despite wage revisions. We expect revenue and earnings to clock a 15% and 29% CAGR respectively over FY2021-FY2023E. We prefer stock given its healthy net cash balance and improving return ratios.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Birlasoft with a revised PT of Rs. 500, given its strong earnings growth potential, robust deal pipeline and strong demand environment.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Birlasoft #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 29, 2021 04:59 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.