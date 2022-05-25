English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Birlasoft: target of Rs 470: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Birlasoft has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 470 in its research report dated May 24, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 25, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST

    Sharekhan's research report on Birlasoft


    Birlasoft Limited (Birlasoft) reported better-than-expected EBITDA margin and net profit. Revenue missed the mark owing to completion of a transformation work. New deal intake, growth in top accounts, and client mining stayed healthy. We expect revenue growth to accelerate in FY2023, led by healthy deal intake, good client mining, and pick-up in enterprises solution revenue. EBITDA margin to remain stable with an upward bias, aided by lower subcontractor expenses, pyramid improvement, and better pricing. Management aims to generate $1 billion in revenue over the next three years, implying a 22% CAGR. We expect revenue/earnings to register a 16%/18% CAGR, respectively, over FY2022-FY2024E.


    Outlook


    We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 470, given strong earnings growth potential, healthy cash position, and higher payout ratio.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Birlasoft #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 25, 2022 05:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.