English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Birlasoft; target of Rs 470: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Birlasoft has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 470 in its research report dated July 27, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 31, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Birlasoft

    Revenue grew by 2.7% q-o-q in constant currency (CC) terms, beating our estimates of 0.9% q-o-q CC growth, driven by decent growth across manufacturing and BFSI verticals. EBITDA margin expanded 168 bps q-o-q to 15.3% on lower gross margins as well as lower SG&A. Management is optimistic about exiting FY24 with 16% EBITDA margin. Company signed TCV deals of $146 million, down 49% q-o-q in-line with expectations after strong signings in Q3FY23 and Q4FY23. The management stated they would endeavour for $200 million of signings every quarter.

    Outlook

    With consecutive strong quarters, we believe the turnaround for Birlasoft is on track. Hence, we maintain Buy on Birlasoft with revised price target (PT) of Rs 470. At the CMP the stock trades at 19.4/16.5x its FY24/25E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Birlasoft - 28 -07 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Birlasoft #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 03:27 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!