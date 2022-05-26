 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Birlasoft; target of Rs 440: ICICI Direct

May 26, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Birlasoft has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated May 25, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Birlasoft

Birlasoft Ltd (Birlasoft) has strength in non-ERP digital businesses like CRM, B & data analytics, app development & enterprise solution. The company caters to manufacturing, BFSI, energy & utility and lifescience • Debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of >19%).

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Birlasoft at Rs 440 i.e. 22x P/E on FY24E EPS.

first published: May 26, 2022 08:04 am
