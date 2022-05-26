Buy Birlasoft; target of Rs 440: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Birlasoft

Birlasoft Ltd (Birlasoft) has strength in non-ERP digital businesses like CRM, B & data analytics, app development & enterprise solution. The company caters to manufacturing, BFSI, energy & utility and lifescience • Debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of >19%).

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Birlasoft at Rs 440 i.e. 22x P/E on FY24E EPS.

