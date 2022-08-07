English
    Buy Birlasoft; target of Rs 420: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Birlasoft has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 07, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Birlasoft


    Birlasoft Ltd (Birlasoft) has strength in non-ERP digital businesses like CRM, B & data analytics, app development & enterprise solution. The company caters to manufacturing, BFSI, energy & utility and life sciences • Debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of >19%).


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Birlasoft at Rs 420 i.e. 21x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Birlasoft #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 12:16 pm
