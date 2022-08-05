English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Birlasoft; target of Rs 410: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Birlasoft has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated August 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 05, 2022 / 10:23 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Birlasoft


    Birlasoft Limited (Birlasoft) reported below-than-expected revenue growth as a couple of client engagements were deferred. EBITDA margin declined due to higher costs to backfill attrition and lower utilization. Net new deal TCVs for Q1FY2023 were up 19% y-o-y, while the deal pipeline stood at $1.7 billion (up 40% q-o-q) in Q1FY2023. Management remains confident in achieving $100 million in revenues from its Microsoft relationship in next couple of years. With the ramp-up of the delayed engagements, healthy deal intake and broad-based growth across top accounts, we expect growth to accelerate in the remaining quarters of FY2023. EBITDA margin to remain stable with an upward bias in Q2FY23E despite wage revisions.



    Outlook


    We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 410, given a healthy deal intake, strong deal pipeline and robust partnership with Hyperscalers (including Google and Microsoft).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Birlasoft - 040822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Birlasoft #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 10:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.