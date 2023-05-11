English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Birlasoft; target of Rs 330: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Birlasoft has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated May 08, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 11, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Birlasoft

    For Q4FY23, the company reported revenue at $149.1 million, up 3.1% q-o-q on constant currency basis (ex-Invacare), beating our estimates of a 1.1% decline in revenue in cc terms led by strong growth in Business & Technology transformation. EBITDA margin rose to 13.6% from 13.4% in Q3FY23 (excluding one-time provision taken due to filing of bankruptcy of major client Invacare) due to lower other expenses. Deal signings in Q4 at $286 million TCV was highest for FY23, up 24% /29% on q-o-q and y-o-y. Company said it is seeing huge demand in Financial services vertical and stated that they are observing green shoots in manufacturing despite some softness. The company cited that Energy and Utilities vertical is soft while they are witnessing weak trends in Life Science with layoffs and consolidations.


    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy on Birlasoft with a revised PT of Rs. 330 as the strong bookings provide good revenue visibility in the near term despite uncertainty. Further, the current strong quarter reflects the company’s resilience despite loss of major client Invacare in Q3FY23. At CMP, the stock trades at 15x/12.4x its FY24E/FY25E EPS respectively.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Birlasoft - 09 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Birlasoft #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 11, 2023 01:09 pm