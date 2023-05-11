Buy Birlasoft; target of Rs 330: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Birlasoft

For Q4FY23, the company reported revenue at $149.1 million, up 3.1% q-o-q on constant currency basis (ex-Invacare), beating our estimates of a 1.1% decline in revenue in cc terms led by strong growth in Business & Technology transformation. EBITDA margin rose to 13.6% from 13.4% in Q3FY23 (excluding one-time provision taken due to filing of bankruptcy of major client Invacare) due to lower other expenses. Deal signings in Q4 at $286 million TCV was highest for FY23, up 24% /29% on q-o-q and y-o-y. Company said it is seeing huge demand in Financial services vertical and stated that they are observing green shoots in manufacturing despite some softness. The company cited that Energy and Utilities vertical is soft while they are witnessing weak trends in Life Science with layoffs and consolidations.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Birlasoft with a revised PT of Rs. 330 as the strong bookings provide good revenue visibility in the near term despite uncertainty. Further, the current strong quarter reflects the company’s resilience despite loss of major client Invacare in Q3FY23. At CMP, the stock trades at 15x/12.4x its FY24E/FY25E EPS respectively.

