Buy Birlasoft; target of Rs 325 : Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Birlasoft

Birlasoft reported a disappointing operating performance in Q3FY23 and reported performance was further exacerbated by one-off provisions. Revenue fell 0.3% QoQ to USD148.4mn (flat CC), missed expectations, due to higher-than-usual furloughs and clients putting some projects on hold. Adjusted EBITM declined 180bps QoQ due to higher furloughs, investments in capabilities, and strengthening leadership. The exact financial impact of bankruptcy filings by Invacare remains indeterminable currently. Birlasoft has made a provision of Rs1.5bn against the outstanding receivables and contract assets and is taking legal advice on the matter. Invacare revenue run rate is <3% of revenue currently. Ex-Invacare, management expects operating performance in Q4 to be better than Q3 due to planned deal ramp-ups and absence of furloughs. It aspires to return to ~15% EBITDAM soon. We have cut EPS estimates by 13-34% for FY23E-25E, factoring in Q3 performance and client-specific issue. The stock’s valuation remains undemanding; however, the stock’s performance hinges on clarity on the impact of Invacare, revenue growth acceleration, and margin recovery in the coming quarters.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs325 at 16x Dec-24E EPS (earlier Rs380), considering reasonable valuation (>6% FCF yield) and anticipated turnaround in operating performance.

Broker Research