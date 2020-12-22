MARKET NEWS

Buy Birlasoft: target of Rs 240: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Birlasoft has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated December 21, 2020.

December 22, 2020 / 01:37 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Birlasoft


Company’s USD revenue is likely to grow by 2% q-o-q to $118 million in Q3FY2021, as Invacare revenue stabilises and incremental revenue contribution from deal that was spilled over to Q3. Expect margin to rise 50 bps q-o-q to 14.4%. Management is aiming for USD revenue growth of 12-15% in FY2022E, led by clients’ higher digital spends. We believe company can comfortably achieve top-end of its target led by strong execution and large deal wins. Management believes that the strong relationships with Oracle and SAP would help it grab opportunity from any increase in spends on either product.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on Birlasoft Ltd and raise the price target (PT) to Rs. 240 given strong revenue growth potential, scope for margin improvement and reasonable valuations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Birlasoft #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 22, 2020 01:37 pm

