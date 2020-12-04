PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Birlasoft: target of Rs 222: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Birlasoft recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 222 in its research report dated December 03, 2020.
Broker Research
Dec 4, 2020 / 01:51 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Birlasoft


Birlasoft eyes a bounceback in Q3FY2021 despite lower billable days, driven by ramp-up large deals, reversal of price discounts and revenue contribution from a transformational deal. Manufacturing vertical would continue its growth momentum in Q3, while energy and utilities vertical (down 7.1% q-o-q in Q2) is expected to bounce back; lifesciences vertical likely to recover in Q4FY2021. Management indicated that it aims to scale up Microsoft cloud business to $100 million in the next couple of years from current level of $20-25 million; expect to achieve 15% EBITDA margin in Q1FY2022.


Outlook


We recommend a Buy on Birlasoft Ltd with a price target (PT) of Rs. 222 as it trades at a significant discount to peers. Cash and cash equivalents account for 18% of market capitalization.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Birlasoft #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 4, 2020 01:51 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.