Buy Birlasoft; target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Birlasoft

Birlasoft Ltd (Birlasoft) dollar revenues declined 4.6% QoQ mainly due to milestone achievement in large deal won in lifescience segment (which declined 20.5% QoQ), discounts and project deferrals. However, the company continues to execute well on margins front, which improved 158 bps QoQ (up 288 bps YoY) to 13.9% mainly led by rationalisation of SG&A expenses and higher utilisation partially offset by higher onsite revenues. Net profit increased 22.7% QoQ to Rs 69.1 crore due to higher other income. The company has declared a dividend of Rs 1/share. Birlasoft’s order book is also healthy, up 52.4% QoQ to US$274 million.

Outlook

Birlasoft is expected to register healthy growth in revenues led by traction in digital, client mining and large deal wins. In addition, cost rationalisation is expected to drive margins. Further, healthy cash balance could lead to inorganic expansion or healthy dividend payout. Hence, we maintain BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 220 (14x FY23E EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.