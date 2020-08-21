172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-birlasoft-target-of-rs-210-icici-direct-5735371.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Birlasoft target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Birlasoft recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated August 20, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Birlasoft


Birlasoft Ltd (Birlasoft) post the merger with KPIT Technologies has successfully overcome integration challenges, restructured its sales & delivery functions and optimised its cost structure. Apart from this, the complimentary business of merged companies has enabled Birlasoft to win large deals and improve deal wins. Going forward, we expect improving opportunities from cross sell, large deal wins, client mining opportunities, focus on niche verticals and geographical expansion to drive revenues in the long run. In addition, cost rationalisation and migration to new tax regime will help improve EBITDA and PAT margins. As a result, we expect revenues, profits to increase at 11%, 25% CAGR, respectively, in FY20-23E.



Outlook


Birlasoft’s focus on niche verticals, geographic expansion, cross selling, client mining, large deal wins are key long-term revenue drivers. This coupled with talent from tier 1 players will drive revenue growth. Also, cost efficiency, tax rationalisation will drive profitability. Further, the company’s healthy cash balance could lead to inorganic expansion or healthy dividend payout. This, coupled with attractive valuation of 11x FY23E EPS prompts us to recommend BUY with target price of Rs 210 (13x FY23E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #Birlasoft #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.