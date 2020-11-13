PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 900: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Birla Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated November 07, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Birla Corporation


On demand recovery and cost rationalisation, Birla Corp’s operating performance improved. Its EBITDA/ton was the highest in the last 10 years. In line with its targeted 25m tpa by FY25, on greater demand its Kundanganj expansion was revived. Despite ongoing capex, net debt is expected to be in check on improving profitability. A judicious geographic- and product-mix aimed at increasing the share of blended and premium cement in its portfolio are positives.


Outlook


We retain our Buy rating, and raise our target to Rs900 (earlier Rs830).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 12:33 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Birla Corporation #Buy #Recommendations

