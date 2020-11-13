Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 900: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Birla Corporation

On demand recovery and cost rationalisation, Birla Corp’s operating performance improved. Its EBITDA/ton was the highest in the last 10 years. In line with its targeted 25m tpa by FY25, on greater demand its Kundanganj expansion was revived. Despite ongoing capex, net debt is expected to be in check on improving profitability. A judicious geographic- and product-mix aimed at increasing the share of blended and premium cement in its portfolio are positives.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating, and raise our target to Rs900 (earlier Rs830).

