Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 900: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Birla Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated December 29, 2020.

December 29, 2020 / 05:11 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Birla Corporation


With 15.5m-ton cement capacity across north, central and east India, Birla Corp is aiming at 25m-ton cement capacity by FY25. The ongoing expansion will keep leverage high; we believe, however, that its net debt would be in check with greater profitability on various cost-optimisation steps and higher volume growth on the ramping up of capacities. A judicious geographic- and product-mix aimed at raising the shares of blended and premium cement in its portfolio are positives. We retain our Buy rating, with an unchanged target of Rs900.



Outlook


We retain our Buy rating, and maintain our Rs 900 target, valuing the stock at 8x FY22e EV/EBITDA and an EV/ton of $66.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Birla Corporation #Buy #Recommendations
first published: Dec 29, 2020 05:11 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

