Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 900: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on Birla Corporation

With 15.5m-ton cement capacity across north, central and east India, Birla Corp is aiming at 25m-ton cement capacity by FY25. The ongoing expansion will keep leverage high; we believe, however, that its net debt would be in check with greater profitability on various cost-optimisation steps and higher volume growth on the ramping up of capacities. A judicious geographic- and product-mix aimed at raising the shares of blended and premium cement in its portfolio are positives. We retain our Buy rating, with an unchanged target of Rs900.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating, and maintain our Rs 900 target, valuing the stock at 8x FY22e EV/EBITDA and an EV/ton of $66.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.