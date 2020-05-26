Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 854: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Birla Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 854 in its research report dated May 23, 2020.
YES Securities' research report on Birla Corporation
Total volumes for the quarter came in at 3.35 MT (est. of 3.44 MT) which was down by 13% y/y due to lockdown measures. However, all plants of BCORP except Raebareli and Durgapur have been ramped up to 80-100% utilization level post lockdown relaxation in beginning of May. EBITDA was Rs 3.44 bn (+11.3% y/y) – in line with our estimates of Rs 3.47 bn. Led by a.) stable pricing scenario (+3.7% y/y), b.) softening energy prices and c.) efficiency improvement measures, BCORP managed to improve its EBITDA/te by 28% y/y – which stood at Rs 1,029 vs our estimates of Rs 1,011. Further, BCORP has financed entire capex for FY20 through internal accruals with current net debt at ~Rs 32.9 bn and net debt/EBITDA at 2.47x (vs 3.5x in Mar 19). The stock has corrected by ~45% over last 3 months- underperforming as compared to other frontline cement stocks (-20% over last 3 months), with key concern being the on-going capex plan and possible chances of significant bloating of balance sheet. However, we reckon that despite factoring in a.) meagre volume/EBITDA CAGR of 4%/1% over FY20-FY22, b.) no subsidies to be received over next 2 years and c.) capex of ~Rs 20 bn over FY21-FY22, we expect net debt/EBITDA to hover around 3.2x by FY22.
Outlook
Taking an average of EV/EBITDA and DCF derived values, we have a target of Rs 854/share (implied EV/EBITDA multiple of 8x on FY22E).
