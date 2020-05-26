Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 854: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Birla Corporation

Total volumes for the quarter came in at 3.35 MT (est. of 3.44 MT) which was down by 13% y/y due to lockdown measures. However, all plants of BCORP except Raebareli and Durgapur have been ramped up to 80-100% utilization level post lockdown relaxation in beginning of May. EBITDA was Rs 3.44 bn (+11.3% y/y) – in line with our estimates of Rs 3.47 bn. Led by a.) stable pricing scenario (+3.7% y/y), b.) softening energy prices and c.) efficiency improvement measures, BCORP managed to improve its EBITDA/te by 28% y/y – which stood at Rs 1,029 vs our estimates of Rs 1,011. Further, BCORP has financed entire capex for FY20 through internal accruals with current net debt at ~Rs 32.9 bn and net debt/EBITDA at 2.47x (vs 3.5x in Mar 19). The stock has corrected by ~45% over last 3 months- underperforming as compared to other frontline cement stocks (-20% over last 3 months), with key concern being the on-going capex plan and possible chances of significant bloating of balance sheet. However, we reckon that despite factoring in a.) meagre volume/EBITDA CAGR of 4%/1% over FY20-FY22, b.) no subsidies to be received over next 2 years and c.) capex of ~Rs 20 bn over FY21-FY22, we expect net debt/EBITDA to hover around 3.2x by FY22.

Outlook

Taking an average of EV/EBITDA and DCF derived values, we have a target of Rs 854/share (implied EV/EBITDA multiple of 8x on FY22E).



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

