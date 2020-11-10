Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 833: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Birla Corporation

Birla Corp (BCORP) at its board meeting revived the 1.2mtpa Kundanganj expansion and guided for the on-time commissioning of the 3.9mtpa integrated plant at Mukutban. These expansions provide strong visibility on growth as capacity utilization is currently running high at ~85%. 2QFY21 results were also strong, with EBITDA growth of 23% YoY to INR3.8b and the highest ever EBITDA/t of INR1,174. We raise our EBITDA estimate for FY21/FY22 by 21%/5%, factoring in lower costs. The stock trades attractively at 5.5x FY22 EV/EBITDA. Reiterate Buy.

Outlook

The valuation is attractive at 5.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA (~20% discount to its 10-year average) and USD58/t of capacity (>30% discount to replacement cost). We value BCORP at 7x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR833. Maintain Buy.

