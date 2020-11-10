Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 833: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Birla Corporation recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 833 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Birla Corporation
Birla Corp (BCORP) at its board meeting revived the 1.2mtpa Kundanganj expansion and guided for the on-time commissioning of the 3.9mtpa integrated plant at Mukutban. These expansions provide strong visibility on growth as capacity utilization is currently running high at ~85%. 2QFY21 results were also strong, with EBITDA growth of 23% YoY to INR3.8b and the highest ever EBITDA/t of INR1,174. We raise our EBITDA estimate for FY21/FY22 by 21%/5%, factoring in lower costs. The stock trades attractively at 5.5x FY22 EV/EBITDA. Reiterate Buy.
Outlook
The valuation is attractive at 5.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA (~20% discount to its 10-year average) and USD58/t of capacity (>30% discount to replacement cost). We value BCORP at 7x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR833. Maintain Buy.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.