Buy Birla Corporation ; target of Rs 790: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Birla Corporation

Birla Corp (BCORP)’s 1QFY21 results disappointed with 39% YoY decline in EBITDA to INR2.33b (14% below estimate), weighed by weaker-than-expected volumes (-34% YoY) and realization. We cut our FY21E EBITDA by 18% to factor the miss in 1QFY21 and likely weaker near-term realization. Our FY22 estimates are, however, broadly unchanged. BCORP’s longer term outlook remains positive as upcoming capacities in 1HFY22 should drive market share gains. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

The valuation is attractive at 5.7x FY22E EV/EBITDA (~20% discount to its 10-year average) and USD57/t of capacity (>30% discount to replacement cost). We value BCORP at 7x FY22E EV/EBITDA (earlier 6.5x) to arrive at TP of INR790. Maintain Buy. We expect some moderation in consolidated PAT in FY21E and a gradual pickup in FY22E, and expect 7–8% consol. RoE over the medium term. Buy, with TP of INR86 (FY22E SOTP-based).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

