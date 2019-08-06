App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 780: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Birla Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated August 02, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Birla Corporation


Consol. volumes rose 4% YoY to 3.6mt. Cement realizations were up 10% YoY to INR4,954/t. Net sales grew 14% YoY to INR18.8b (our estimate: INR17.4b). Total cost/t was up 3% YoY to INR4,119/t. Thus, EBITDA/t rose 51% YoY to INR1,057. Accordingly, EBITDA grew 56% YoY to INR3.9b (our estimate: INR3.1b), with the margin improving 5.5pp YoY to 20.4%. PAT grew 68% YoY to INR1.4b (our estimate: INR1.1b).


Outlook


Ongoing capex plans will also keep debt at elevated levels over the medium term. Also, we have not factored in the clinker unit in Chanderia due to the lack of clarity on the timelines and capex amount. We value BCORP at 6.5x FY21E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a TP of ~INR780. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 04:34 pm

tags #Birla Corporation #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.