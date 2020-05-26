Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 695: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Birla Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 695 in its research report dated May 23, 2020.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Birla Corporation
Birla Corp's (BCORP) 4QFY20 results missed estimate due to 14% YoY volume decline. EBITDA/t though was up 30% YoY (+22% QoQ), led by higher realization (+5% YoY). While FY21 would be adversely impacted due to COVID-19, the outlook for FY22E remains positive as upcoming capacities should drive market share gains. Our FY21/22E estimates are broadly unchanged and we maintain Buy.
Outlook
Valuation is attractive at 4.4x FY22E EV/EBITDA (30% discount to its 10-year average) and USD48/t of capacity (significant discount to replacement cost). We value BCORP at 6.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR695. Maintain Buy.
