App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 09:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 650: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Birla Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated May 23, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Birla Corporation


BCORP posted (-9.8%)/ 11.3%/ 64.1% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT to Rs16.9 bn/ Rs3.4 bn/ Rs1.8 bn in Q4FY20 driven by +4.3% YoY realization growth (+3.1% QoQ). We expect 4.8%/ 3.4%/ (4.4%) revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over FY20-22E led by (-19.2%)/ (34.6%) volume growth and (-0.5%)/ 2.0% cement realization growth in FY21E/ FY22E. We factor 3.9mtpa/ 1.2mtpa Mukutban (Maharashtra)/ Kundanganj (U.P.) expansion to commence by end of Q2FY22 vs. Q1FY22 (management guidance for Mukutban). Our 14.8mt volume estimate for FY22E has decent upside risk as we factor 50% (vs. 87.7% in FY20) utilization for H2FY22E for this 5.1mtpa expansion. These expansions likely to provide decent growth in FY23E also. These expansion will keep its net D:E high till FY22E which will start to decline from FY23E.


Outlook


We like BCORP’s focus on trade segment (81% share), increasing share of premium products (41% share in trade), higher share (92%) of high margin blended cement and sizable presence in relatively better regions of Central, North and expansion in West. Thus, we recommend Buy with a TP of Rs 650 based on 6.5x consolidated FY22E EV/EBITDA (Our TP factors EV of USD 59/tn).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on May 25, 2020 09:33 pm

tags #Birla Corporation #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory

Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory

India looks to store cheap oil in United States: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

India looks to store cheap oil in United States: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Govt thrust on infrastructure boost to help transmission tower companies: Ind-Ra

Govt thrust on infrastructure boost to help transmission tower companies: Ind-Ra

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.