Buy Birla Corporation target of Rs 650: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Birla Corporation

Despite eight days production lost, Birla Corp’s EBITDA/PAT grew 11%/52% y/y on higher realisation, operational and tax savings. The Kundanganj expansion has been postponed; the Yavatmal and Chanderia expansions will continue, keeping leverage high. The strong brand focus, cost-saving measures (WHRS/solar plant/ railway siding at Kundanganj) and rising blended/trade sales will aid. We retain our Buy rating, and raise our target to `650 (earlier `588).

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating, raising our target to `650, valuing it at 7x FY22e EV/EBITDA and an EV/ton of $55.



