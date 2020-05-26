App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Birla Corporation target of Rs 650: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Birla Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated May 24, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Birla Corporation


Despite eight days production lost, Birla Corp’s EBITDA/PAT grew 11%/52% y/y on higher realisation, operational and tax savings. The Kundanganj expansion has been postponed; the Yavatmal and Chanderia expansions will continue, keeping leverage high. The strong brand focus, cost-saving measures (WHRS/solar plant/ railway siding at Kundanganj) and rising blended/trade sales will aid. We retain our Buy rating, and raise our target to `650 (earlier `588).



Outlook


We retain our Buy rating, raising our target to `650, valuing it at 7x FY22e EV/EBITDA and an EV/ton of $55.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 26, 2020 05:58 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Birla Corporation #Buy #Recommendations

