Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 647: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Birla Corporation

Q4 operating performance beat the estimates on lower variable costs (down Rs275/ton yoy and Rs246/ton qoq). EBITDA stood at Rs3.4bn vs. estimated Rs3.1bn and EBITDA/ton came in at Rs1,036 vs. estimated Rs898. Key positives: 1) lower variable costs, down 11.6% yoy/10.5% qoq; 2) realization growth of 3.1% qoq; though net plant realization was up only 1.5% qoq; and 3) improved working capital. Key negative was sales volume decline of 14.3% yoy (est.: 12% decline). Current utilization of its plants (except grinding units in Raebareli, UP and Durgapur, West Bengal) is between 80-100%. The Mukutban, Maharashtra, plant will be commissioned by Jun-21. Expansion of Kundanganj, UP, grinding unit has been kept on hold.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on BCORP, with a revised TP of Rs647 (from Rs469), valuing it at 8x Jun-22E EV/EBITDA and post-tax incentives at a WACC of 11%. We believe that capex and hence, the debt increase will be lower than our assumptions. We raise FY21-23E EBITDA by 1-6%. We now factor in capex of Rs36.8bn for FY20-23E vs. Rs42bn earlier as 44% of the estimated capex for the Maharashtra plant has already been incurred.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

