    Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 1514: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Birla Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1514 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Birla Corporation


    With industry-leading capacity utilisation, Birla Corp reported its highest quarterly and yearly sales in Q4 FY22 and FY22, though profitability was hit on high input costa. It is aiming at 30m tpa cement capacity by FY27. The expansion will keep leverage high; we believe, however, its net debt would be in check with greater profitability on various cost optimisations and higher volume growth on the ramping up of capacities at the newly commissioned Mukutban unit.


    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating, with a lower target price of Rs1,514 (earlier Rs1,844).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 17, 2022 06:08 pm
