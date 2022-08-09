English
    Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 1500: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Birla Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated August 07, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Birla Corporation


    Birla Corporation (BCORP) reported mixed bag performance. BCORP registered volume growth of 17% y/y to 3.93MT (YSEC est. 4.05MT) as Mukutban unit commercialized. Whereas, +7% y/y (+5% q/q) higher NSR was not sufficient to mitigate the increase in cost/te by +18% y/y (+6% q/q) resulting in Blended EBITDA/te to Rs660 declined by 36% y/y (+1% q/q; YSEC est. Rs707) in Q1FY23. To mitigate the impact of the fuel prices (imported coal/pet coke), BCORP ramped up production from its captive coal mine (Sial Ghoghri) has lowered the dependence over imported coal & Pet coke. Additionally, company has taken several steps to reduce costs: 1) Use of Alternative Fuel & Raw materials (AFR) was increased across all plants. AFR usage stood at 12% of total fuel consumption in 1QFY23 (v/s 4% in Q1FY22). 2) Reduction in landed cost of fly ash by increasing wagons transportation (Rs437/te in Q1FY23 from Rs472 in Q1FY22). 3) Consistently raising its share of renewable energy (WHRS & solar) scaled up to 22.8% in Q1FY23 against 22.3% in Q1FY22 v/s 21.8% in overall FY22. We believe with the newly commissioned 3.9MTPA of Mukutban plant in Maharashtra the volumes to grow at 15% CAGR over FY23-24E. Additionally, the demand from its key markets (Uttar Pradesh) set to improve given the infra project push by the state/central government. Recent CAPEX peaked the Net Debt/EBITDA to 3.3x in FY22, while we believe BCORP to generate healthy operating cash flow of Rs22bn over FY23-24E, would help to deleverage its B/S and lower the Net Debt/EBITDA to 1.7x by FY24E.



    Outlook


    At CMP stock trades at 7/6x EV/EBITDA for FY23/24E. Therefore, we retain our BUY recommendation with a TP of Rs1500, valuing the stock at 8x EV/EBITDA on the FY24E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Birla Corporation - 080822 - yes

    Tags: #Birla Corporation #Buy #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:31 am
