    Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 1460: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Birla Corporation recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1460 in its research report dated August 09, 2023.

    August 14, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Birla Corporation

    Birla Corporation (BCORP)’s 1QFY24 performance was in line with our estimates. Consolidated EBITDA stood at INR3b. EBITDA/t came in at INR675 vs. estimated INR744. Adj. PAT stood at INR597m vs. estimated INR613m. BCORP continued to ramp up production steadily at the Mukutban plant and its volume rose 21% QoQ in 1QFY24. Further, the plant reported significant cost reduction led by efficiency measures such as rising captive power use (CPP and WHRS), ramping up mining operations to increase limestone availability from captive mine and improving clinker quality in 1QFY24.

    Outlook

    We maintain our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 and will monitor the performance of Mukutban unit closely. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR1,460 (premised on 9x FY25E EV/EBITDA).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

