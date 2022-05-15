Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 1395: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Birla Corporation

BCORP's operating profit was largely in line as a higher-than-estimated cost was offset by greater volume and realization. EBITDA/t, at INR653, was 8% below our estimate. Higher other income (up 5.1x YoY) aided the beat in adjusted profit at INR1.4b (est. INR852m). Cost pressures continue to impact profitability as OPM dropped 6.2pp YoY and EBITDA/t fell 31% YoY. The management remains cautious on near-term industry growth and its margin prospects, considering higher inflation and energy costs. We reduce our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 9%/4%. Though near-term challenges prevail in the industry, we remain optimistic about its demand prospects and expect BCORP to benefit from the newly commissioned Mukutban plant (Maharashtra). We maintain our Buy rating, given the attractive valuations (10.1x/7.1x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA ratio and an EV/t of USD65 FY23E).

Outlook

BCORP trades at 10.1x/7.1x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA (v/s one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 8x over FY14-21), a much lower valuation than the average for companies with similar capacities. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,395 per share (from INR1,430 earlier), valuing it at 9.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

