    Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 1395: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Birla Corporation recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1395 in its research report dated May 11, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 10:16 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Birla Corporation


    BCORP's operating profit was largely in line as a higher-than-estimated cost was offset by greater volume and realization. EBITDA/t, at INR653, was 8% below our estimate. Higher other income (up 5.1x YoY) aided the beat in adjusted profit at INR1.4b (est. INR852m). Cost pressures continue to impact profitability as OPM dropped 6.2pp YoY and EBITDA/t fell 31% YoY. The management remains cautious on near-term industry growth and its margin prospects, considering higher inflation and energy costs. We reduce our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 9%/4%. Though near-term challenges prevail in the industry, we remain optimistic about its demand prospects and expect BCORP to benefit from the newly commissioned Mukutban plant (Maharashtra). We maintain our Buy rating, given the attractive valuations (10.1x/7.1x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA ratio and an EV/t of USD65 FY23E).


    Outlook


    BCORP trades at 10.1x/7.1x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA (v/s one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 8x over FY14-21), a much lower valuation than the average for companies with similar capacities. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,395 per share (from INR1,430 earlier), valuing it at 9.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Birla Corporation #Buy #Motilal Oswal #recommendation
    first published: May 15, 2022 10:12 pm
