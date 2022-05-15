English
    Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 1360: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Birla Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1360 in its research report dated May 12, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 10:16 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on Birla Corporation


    Birla Corporation’s (BCORP) consolidated EBITDA declined 29% YoY but increased 24% QoQ to Rs2.8bn, 7% below our estimates, owing to higher-than-expected cost inflation. Blended EBITDA/ton fell 31% YoY/~2% QoQ to Rs653 (Emkay est.: Rs700). Management mentioned that cost pressure is unlikely to ease and profitability is expected to remain under pressure in the near term. BCORP commenced cement production at the 3.9mt Mukutban plant in Apr’22 and management expects its operating parameters to reach optimum levels by FY23-end. The new plant is expected to support volume growth and help maintain BCORP’s volume market share. Besides, its aim to achieve a 30mt capacity by FY27E should dispel concerns about long-term growth, in our view. Maintain Buy.


    Outlook


    Factoring in higher opex/ton, we reduce our FY23-24 EBITDA estimates by 3% and cut our TP to Rs1,360 (from Rs1,400). Our DCF-based TP implies a 1-year forward EV/EBITDA of 9x.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 15, 2022 10:12 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.