Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 1310: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Birla Corporation

We continue to like BCORP for its large retail presence in the lucrative north/central regions. We expect a recovery in margins on Mukutban’s rampup, incentive accrual H2FY24 onwards, falling fuel prices, and other ongoing cost rationalization initiatives. In Q1FY24, volume grew 12% YoY (flat QoQ). Unitary EBITDA improved by INR 60 per MT QoQ to INR 660 per MT, aided by lower input/ freight costs and the narrowing of Mukutban operating losses. With no major near-term Capex, we estimate gearing will reduce in FY24.



Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on Birla Corporation (BCORP), with an unchanged target price of INR 1,310/share (8.5x Mar-25E consolidated EBITDA).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Birla Corporation - 10 -08 - 2023 - hdfc