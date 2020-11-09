172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-birla-corporation-target-of-rs-1297-hdfc-securities-6087761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 1297: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Birla Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1297 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Birla Corporation


Birla Corp (BCORP)’s 2QFY21 consolidated revenue/EBITDA/APAT surged 2/23/89% YoY to Rs 16.54/3.83/1.67bn respectively on buoyant realisation and opex reduction. Healthy OCF generation in 1HFY21 supported the ongoing Capex and kept its net debt stable. BCORP remains our top-pick in the midcap space. We like the company for its large retail presence in the lucrative north/central markets and ongoing opex reductions.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a higher target price of Rs 1,297 (8.5x Sep’22E consolidated EBITDA).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 04:24 pm

tags #Birla Corporation #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

