Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 1297: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Birla Corporation

Birla Corp (BCORP)’s 2QFY21 consolidated revenue/EBITDA/APAT surged 2/23/89% YoY to Rs 16.54/3.83/1.67bn respectively on buoyant realisation and opex reduction. Healthy OCF generation in 1HFY21 supported the ongoing Capex and kept its net debt stable. BCORP remains our top-pick in the midcap space. We like the company for its large retail presence in the lucrative north/central markets and ongoing opex reductions.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with a higher target price of Rs 1,297 (8.5x Sep’22E consolidated EBITDA).

