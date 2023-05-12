English
    Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 1290: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Birla Corporation recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1290 in its research report dated May 10, 2023.

    May 12, 2023 / 11:42 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Birla Corporation

    BCORP’s 4QFY23 operating performance was above our estimates, driven by higher cement realization and lower opex/t. Consolidated EBITDA stood at INR2.7b v/s estimated INR2.5b. EBITDA/t came in at INR618 v/s estimated INR563. Adj. PAT stood at INR712m v/s estimated INR485m. The Mukutban plant turned EBITDA positive in Mar’23 with monthly volume of 0.10mt (capacity utilization of ~31%). The aim is to achieve average monthly volume of 0.15-0.16mt with exit-monthly volume of 0.20mt in FY24. The management targets EBITDA/t of INR850 (including Mukutban plant) and volume growth of 15% YoY in FY24.


    Outlook

    We maintain our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 and remain watchful for the performance of Mukutban unit. We value BCORP at 8.5x FY25E (v/s Sep’24 earlier) EV/EBITDA and revise the TP to INR1,290 (from INR1,180).

    first published: May 12, 2023 11:42 pm