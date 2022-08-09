Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 1275: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Birla Corporation

Birla Corporation (BCORP)’s 1QFY23 earnings were above our estimate led by higher volume/realization (3%/2% beat); EBITDA/OPM/profit stood at INR2.6b/12%/INR736m (est. INR2.3b/11%/INR418m), respectively. The Mukutban plant started commercial production from 30th Apr’22 and should achieve EBITDA break-even by end-FY23. Its cement EBITDA/t would have been INR751 (v/s reported INR645), excluding start-up costs of this plant. We raise our FY23E/FY24E EBITDA by 7% each on higher volume/realization, thus driving our EPS increase of 43%/22%, respectively. We retain our BUY rating, given its attractive valuation (trading at 7.4x FY24E EV/EBITDA).

Outlook

BCORP trades at 7.4x FY24E EV/EBITDA (v/s one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 8x over FY14-22), at a much lower valuation than the average for peer companies with similar capacities. We retain our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR1,275 (up from INR1,145 earlier), valuing it at 9x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

